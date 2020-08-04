Teacher Of The Week

What to expect for tax-free weekend at the South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tax-free weekend starts on Friday for Texas and we are taking a look at what the mall and some of their stores have to offer. Remember if you do come out you have to wear a mask.

The South Plains Mall does not open until 11 am on Friday and Saturday and noon on Sunday.

There are a lot of sales and deals going on.

Get Gussied Up will be having giveaways on their Facebook page, Aerie has 30% off a lot of items, Trade Home Shoes will be adding 10% off their already clearance items, along with no taxes even if it is over $100.

