Skip to content
KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com
Lubbock
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Video Center
KAMC News & Livestream
KLBK News & Livestream
State & Regional
State of the State
National
Washington-DC
Trends and Friends
Border Report
Mystery Wire
Latest
Your Local Election Headquarters
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather April 8, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Lubbock Police make arrest for weapons charge while investigating deadly Chips shooting; but no shooter publicly identified yet
KLBK AM Weather April 8, 2021
Video
Friends look for answers following ‘TeeJay’ Bailey’s death in Tuesday night shooting
Video
Ace of Texas provides tips on protesting your home appraisal
Video
Weather
KAMC Weather
KLBK Weather
KAMC Sky-View Network
KLBK Sky-View Network
Weather Ready
Radar – Interactive
Top Stories
KLBK Midday Weather April 8, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 8th, 2021
Video
Top Stories
KLBK AM Weather April 8, 2021
Video
KLBK Midday Weather April 7, 2021
Video
KAMC AM Weather Webcast April 7th, 2021
Video
KLBK AM Weather April 7, 2021
Video
Sports
KLBK Sports
Red Raider Nation
Texas Rangers
The Big Game
The Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
Contests
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Good Morning, Good Coffee
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the KLBK Team
Meet the KAMC Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Find It Fast
Black History Month
Calendar
Gaming News
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE
Project Roadblock
Remarkable Women
Search EverythingLubbock
TV Schedule
Veterans Voices
More Find It Fast
Weekly Features
Ag Journal
Covenant Health Community Spotlight
Destination Texas
Intentional Living
Kiss The Cook
Talking Points
Technology Tuesday
Welcome Home West Texas
Wish Wednesday
TV Schedule
Jobs
West Texas Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Wake Up to Something Good
{SS-APP}
News Highlights
Chris Beard leaves Texas Tech for University of Texas — updated for TTU press conference
Video
Mark Adams to be next Texas Tech basketball coach
LPD report says victim held at gunpoint while residence robbed; roommate asleep during incident
Lubbock mother continues to search for missing son
Video
KAMC Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
KLBK Special: Get your Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio with free shipping on us!
More News Highlights
Don't Miss
KAMC Rain Gauge Giveaway
Red Raider Nation
Talking Points
KAMC Good Morning, Good Coffee
Event Calendar