LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday night weather update for January 7th, 2024.

Tonight: Showers and storms east. Strong winds. Low of 34°. Winds SW 28-32 MPH.

Tomorrow: Afternoon snow showers north. High of ↓45°. Winds SW→NW 30-40 MPH.

Tonight:

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop along the Interstate 27 corridor close to midnight. This activity will push east along a cold front. Behind the front, colder air will filter into the region. Some eastern areas could see 0.10-0.25″ of rainfall by sunrise on Monday. We will see some partial clearing by sunrise. However, a partly to mostly cloudy sky will remain most of the overnight hours. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to low 40s, with strong southwesterly winds sustained at 28-32 MPH. Gusts as high as 45-50 MPH will be possible tonight.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Monday Morning, January 8th, 2024.

Several wind alerts have been issued for the KLBK viewing area for Monday, January 8th, 2024. A High Wind Watch has been issued for areas in the gold shaded regions below. Here, sustained winds of 30-40 MPH are likely throughout Monday. Gusts as high as 60 MPH are also expected. In the Wind Advisory regions, indicated by the lighter tan color, sustained winds of 25-35 MPH will be accompanied by gusts up to 55 MPH.

Wind Alerts effective for Monday, January 8th, 2024.

Short Term:

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Monday, January 8th, 2024. High winds, some light snow accumulation, and dangerous wind chill values are all possible across portions of the region. Wind gusts near 50-60 MPH will be common across the region most of Monday, making for difficult travel for high profile vehicles traveling in the north-south direction. Much cooler air filters into the region Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Lower temps combined with strong winds will create wind chill values low enough to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Additionally, areas north of Highway 70 could see light snow, and even blowing snow late Monday. This will further reduce visibility, and create icy patches on area roadways. Hazardous travel, due to black ice, will be possible from 6 PM CDT Monday through 9 AM CDT Tuesday along and north of Highway 62/82. Any moisture on area roadways will freeze Monday night into Tuesday morning. Remain Weather Aware, South Plains!

Tuesday morning will be cold, as lows bottom out in the upper teens to low 30s. Abundant sunshine will return Tuesday, with highs in the 40s and 50s. We will warm back into the 60s by Wednesday afternoon, with just a few clouds around the region. Winds will calm, remaining out of the west and southwest around 12-18 MPH for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Morning lows will remain below freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 5th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

During our extended forecast period, details get a little tricky. We will warm back into the 50s and 60s briefly on Thursday, before our next strong cold front enters the region on Friday. This storm system could bring Lubbock its first snowfall of the season. Data is split right now, with one model showing the Hub City receiving 2″ of snowfall. Another model shows us remaining completely dry. Details should become clearer over the next several days. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s on Friday. Temperatures will depend heavily on whether or not we see snow. We will briefly warm Saturday and Sunday, before our next surge of arctic air arrives late next weekend. Models are notorious for having a poor handling of arctic intrusions. As of now, we cannot pinpoint the exact day this bitter cold air mass will enter the region. However, it is expected to arrive sometime from this upcoming Saturday through next Tuesday. This will be the coldest air of the season. Some areas could even fall into the negative digits. We will be monitoring trends very closely over the next several days.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 7th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, January 7th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:55 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1927 & 2006)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 6° (1968)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains! Stay Weather Aware!

-Jacob

