LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for January 9th, 2024.

Tonight: Clear sky. Winds increase. Low of 30°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Warm. High of 60°. Winds W 18-22 MPH.

Tonight:

Another night of below freezing temperatures is expected for a majority of the KLBK viewing area. Lows will range anywhere from the low 20s over the northwestern South Plains, to the mid 30s across the Rolling Plains. A clear sky is expected across the region. Winds will increase closer to sunrise, with sustained speeds of 18-22 MPH out of the southwest.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, January 10th, 2024.

Short Term:

Highs will peak in the upper 40s to low 60s on Wednesday. Northwestern areas will be a little cooler due to some residual snow pack. We will have a sunny sky around eastern New Mexico and western Texas, with westerly winds of 18-22 MPH expected. Some patchy blowing dust will be possible. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will remain cool and breezy. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Thursday. A cold front will pass through the region on Thursday, shifting winds from the southwest to the north. Gusts could approach 30-40 MPH. Temperatures will quickly cool behind the cold front, with lows falling below freezing in Lubbock as soon as 7-9 PM. Light to moderate snowfall will continue overnight, through roughly 4-6 AM Friday morning. Some areas, including Lubbock, could see an inch or two of snow! There is still a lot of inconsistencies amongst the latest model data, so exact details on timing and totals needs to be fine tuned. Nonetheless, icy roads are possible Friday morning. Highs will be dependent on snow amounts Friday. Morning lows for Friday A.M. will range from the low teens to the upper 20s. For now, the forecast calls for temperatures to peak in the 30s and 40s, with westerly winds of 12-18 MPH.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 9th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

We will briefly warm back into the 50s and 60s Saturday. If you prefer the heat over the cold, make sure to enjoy Saturday. An intrusion of arctic air will infiltrate the South Plains as soon as Saturday night, possibly keeping portions of the region below freezing through Wednesday afternoon. As a result, we have gone ahead and issued a ‘Weather Aware Day’ for Monday, January 15th, 2024. Wind chill values will be dangerously low, most likely below 0° for most, Monday morning. There is a slight chance for snow and ice on Sunday and Monday, but these chances are very minimal and unlikely at this time.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 9th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, January 9th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 5:55 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 80° (1927 & 2006)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 6° (1968)

