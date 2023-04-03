LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for April 3rd, 2023.

Tonight: Few clouds and windy. Low of 51°. Winds SW 18-22 MPH, gusts ~30-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dusty with a critical fire threat. High of 78°. Winds SW 35-50 MPH, gusts ~65-75 MPH.

Warm and breezy conditions will remain around the region tonight as low temperatures settle in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Winds will gust out of the southwest upwards of 30-40 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Areas of patchy blowing dust are expected to remain through sunrise on Tuesday.

A Weather Aware Day has been issued for Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. A rare extreme threat level for fire weather conditions has been issued for portions of the KLBK viewing area. Strong wind gusts up to 80 MPH will also reduce visibility at times due to blowing dust. Avoid all activities that could result in a spark. Properly discard cigarettes. Keep your vehicles on the roadways, and do not park on grassy areas. Secure any safety chains on your trailers and trucks. Be prepared to evacuate if ordered to do so. If you smell smoke or see a fire, report it to 911 IMMEDIATELY! Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings remain in effect through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. High temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s under a dusty sky. Sustained speeds of 35-50 MPH are expected out of the west-southwest. Winds will remain breezy Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, as low temperatures settle in the low 30s to upper 40s.

Wednesday will not be as windy or as warm around the region. Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be chilly, with areas along and north of HIghway 62/82 possibly seeing a light freeze. Bring in any potted plants or pets sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Thursday will be a seasonably cool and quiet day around western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will only warm into the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be another chilly one, as lows bottom out close to freezing for the northern half of the KLBK viewing area. Southern areas will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Our Good Friday holiday could feature a few sprinkles over southern and eastern areas. Not much in the way of rainfall accumulation is expected though. We will remain dry Saturday through Monday, with highs warming from the mid 60s and mid 70s, to the mid 70s and mid 80s! Periods of clouds will remain around the region, as wind gusts continue to range from 10-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH are likely, as is patchy blowing dust. Morning lows will warm back into the upper 30s to mid 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 3rd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, April 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:32 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:09 PM CDT

Average High: 73°

Record High: 94° (2011)

Average Low: 43°

Record Low: 26° (1975)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

