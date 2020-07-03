KAMC AM Weather Webcast July 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Tonight: Few clouds, low of 72°. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Isolated P.M. storms, high of 97°. Winds out of the SE, 10-20 MPH.

Isolated showers will come to an end after sunset tonight. Winds will be light and variable under a mostly clear sky. Our low temperatures will end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Independence Day will be quite warm across the South Plains. Highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Winds will shift to the southeast by the afternoon, gusting up to 25 MPH at times. Showers and storms will become more common after 3 PM, lasting until midnight. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. If you plan on lighting fireworks tomorrow night, these showers and storms could be an issue. PLEASE use extra caution when lighting fireworks. Several grass fires have already been reported because of fireworks. Drought conditions are worsening across the region. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Isolated showers and storms will remain possible on Sunday and Monday. Highs will range from the lower to upper 90s each day. Winds will remain out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Towards the middle of next week, highs will warm back into the middle 90s and lower 100s. High pressure will move back into the South Plains, keeping above average temperatures around the region for quite some time. Rain chances will also diminish, which is not the best of news for our ag producers. Drought conditions are expected to worsen.

Have a safe Independence Day!

-Jacob.

