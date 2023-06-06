LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for June 6th, 2023.

Tonight: Few showers late. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered P.M. storms. High of 82°. Winds SSE 15-20 MPH.

We will remain mostly dry through midnight tonight. Clouds will begin to build in from southwest to northeast. From Midnight through 6 AM, scattered showers and isolated storms will be possible, especially along and west of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. No severe weather is expected. By sunrise, low temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH.

Wednesday will start off cloudy, and will remain mostly cloudy throughout most of the day! We will be mostly dry from 8 AM through 4 PM. Later in the day, showers and storms will begin to develop. Highs will be peaking in the upper 70s to upper 80s around the same time. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 15-20 MPH. Storms will increase in coverage and intensity later in the evening. Some storms could produce severe weather. Damaging wind gusts near 60 MPH, hail near 1.25″ in diameter, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible. Scattered showers and storms will remain overnight through Thursday morning, with severe weather ending by midnight. Lows will settle in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Other than a few morning showers, Thursday will be dry, warm, and muggy! Highs will peak in the mid 80s to mid 90s, with some across the Rolling Plains seeing highs in the upper 90s! We will see a mostly sunny sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, as lows settle in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday will feature a few showers and storms across eastern areas, a few of which could produce border-line severe wind gusts and large hail during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to upper 90s, with coolest temps remaining over northwestern areas. Winds will mainly be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will bring us low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday through Tuesday will be mainly dry, warm, and sunny. A weak cold front will enter into the region during the Sunday-Monday timeframe. This will briefly drop high temperatures into the low to mid 80s for some. Highs on Saturday and Tuesday will be in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. There, some lower 100s will be possible. Morning lows will remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 6th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, June 6th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 107° (1990)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1917)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains! Stay weather aware!

