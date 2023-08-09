LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for August 9th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 70°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated P.M. storms. High of 101°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

A mostly clear sky is expected around the region tonight. Slightly cooler temperatures can be expected behind our weak cold front. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s by sunrise Thursday, with sustained winds out of the east around 12-18 MPH.

Temperatures will warm back to above average levels Thursday afternoon and evening, peaking anywhere from 95°-105°. Warmest temperatures will remain off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. This area will also have the best chance to see some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity between 3 PM – 10 PM. No widespread severe weather is expected, but some isolated strong wind gusts near 60 MPH will be possible. Winds outside of thunderstorms will be out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Thursday night into Friday morning will be warm, as lows only drop into the low 70s to low 80s.

Friday is going to be HOT! High temperatures will soar into the 98°-110° range during the afternoon and evening hours. The forecast calls for a high of 105° in Lubbock, which is 2° warmer than our record high of 103° that was set back in 1936. We will keep a few showers and storms around the region, with a partly cloudy sky expected for most of the region. Sustained winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be warm, as lows fall into the low 70s to low 80s. Coolest temperatures will remain over far western areas.

As we head into the weekend, you may be hoping for a break in the heat. Unfortunately, that is not what the forecast calls for. High temperatures will be back in the 95°-110° range on Saturday, with a forecast high of 103­° for Lubbock. Isolated evening showers and storms will remain in the forecast, but most areas are likely to remain dry. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature a few clouds and lows in the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday through Wednesday looks to remain hot and dry. We will see a weak cold front move into the region on Monday, dropping the northern half of the KLBK viewing area back into the mid 90s. Other than that, we look to keep the triple digits around for most. Morning lows will remain warmer than their seasonal averages, too, only cooling into the upper 60s to low 80s. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Apply and reapply sunscreen appropriately. Always check your vehicles before you lock your doors to make sure you aren’t forgetting your pets or children inside. Doing so could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-30 minutes in this type of heat. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 9th:

Sunrise: 7:05 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:40 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 103° (2011)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 51° (1946)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

