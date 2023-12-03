Happy Sunday!

Tonight winds have begun to die down and we will have seasonably cold temperatures due to light winds combined with clear skies with dry air. Temperatures will range from the 20s to the 30s which is about average for this season. Lubbock’s low temperature will be 29 degrees.

Tomorrow the slight front will lose its supporting pressure and we are looking at light winds with clear skies. Our high will be 61 degrees with south southwest winds at 5-10 mph. There will be efficient warming into the 60s across the South Plains.

Extended Forecast:

Monday night we will get to above freezing with a low of 34 degrees. Tuesday is looking like a nice sunny day and we will begin to warm up each day. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night will drop to 33 degrees with Wednesday getting even warmer with a high of 66 and sunshine. Winds will shift more out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday night we will cool to 42 with Thursday warming to 73 for a shocking December day. We will have a lot of continuity in the forecast for the week with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Winds will again be out of the southwest at 12-18 mph.

Thursday night we will drop to another 42 degrees with Friday bringing us a sunny and 72 degrees day. Winds will be out of the west at 10-15 mph.

We will finally have some cooler air with Friday night will dropping to 38 degrees. Saturday’s high will get into the 50s, peaking at 55 degrees. Saturday night winds will shift from the north back to the southwest and bring us a chillier night of 29 degrees.

Sunday we are looking at another 55 degrees.

I hope you all had a fantastic weekend!

-Kathryn