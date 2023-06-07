LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for June 7th, 2023.

Tonight: Showers and storms early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 60°. Winds S 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 89°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Storms will increase in coverage and intensity later this evening. Some storms could produce severe weather. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH, hail near 1″ in diameter, and locally heavy rainfall will all be possible. Scattered showers and storms will remain overnight through Thursday morning, with severe weather ending by midnight. Lows will settle in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Other than a few morning showers, Thursday will be dry, warm, and muggy! Highs will reach the mid 80s to mid 90s, with some across the Rolling Plains seeing highs in the upper 90s! We will see a partly cloudy sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild and dry as lows cool into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Friday will feature a few showers and storms across the Texas Panhandle, a few of which could produce border-line severe wind gusts and large hail during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will peak in the mid 80s to upper 90s, with coolest temps remaining over northwestern areas. Winds will mainly be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will bring us low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday will be warm and dry. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to upper 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. We will remain mostly clear and dry overnight, as temperatures drop into the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Extended Forecast:

Sunday through Wednesday will be mainly dry, warm, and sunny. A weak cold front will enter into the region during the Sunday-Monday timeframe. This will briefly drop high temperatures into the low to mid 80s for some. Highs on Sunday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to upper 90s, with the warmest temperatures occurring off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. There, some lower 100s will be possible. Morning lows will remain in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Some areas may not escape the low 70s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 7th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 7th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 103° (1994)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1915)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

