LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for June 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Shower or two early. Partly cloudy. Low of 58°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered P.M. showers and storms. High of 80°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will feature a partly cloudy sky with winds out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. Most shower and thunderstorm activity should die off by 2 AM. Areas of patchy could develop in some of our lower elevation areas around the region. By sunrise on Tuesday, temperatures will settle into the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be dry starting out. Around noon, clouds will begin to increase around the region. Around 12-4 PM, isolated to scattered showers and storms will begin to develop all across the region. Thankfully, these are not expected to be severe. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast, sustained around 12-18 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will persist through the evening hours. Overnight, we will watch for a segment of showers and storms to roll in from eastern New Mexico. Although these will likely remain below severe limits, some gusty winds and small hail will be possible with the strongest storms. Low temperatures will be on track to bottom out in the mid 50s to low 60 by sunrise Wednesday.

We will start the day on Wednesday off with some residual showers around the area. By noon, most areas should be dry. We’ll keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region. Highs will climb into the mid 70s and mid 80s, with winds out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. After 4-6 PM, showers and storms will begin to redevelop. Some of these will be on the strong to severe side. Damaging wind gusts around 60-70 MPH, hail around ping pong ball sized (1.50″ in diameter), and even an isolated tornado will be possible with the strongest storms. Locally heavy rainfall will occur, too. Overnight, another wave of activity is expected to move in from eastern New Mexico. Some of this activity could be on the strong side, but no widespread severe weather is likely overnight. Low temperatures will tumble into the 50s and 60s early Thursday morning.

After a few morning showers, the rest of Thursday looks to remain mostly dry. However, an occasional shower or storms cannot be completely ruled out during the prime heating of the day. High temperatures will warm into the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. The newest update to our drought monitor will be issued on Thursday. I am expecting significant improvement to continue across most of the region, with portions of the KLBK viewing area seeing the complete eradication of any drought at all! Thursday night into Friday morning will bring us mostly clear conditions, with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s once again.

Extended Forecast:

We will turn drier and warmer Friday through Monday! Isolated showers will remain possible Friday and Saturday, with Sunday and Monday looking almost completely dry around western Texas and eastern New Mexico. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to mid 90s Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front looks to move into the region Sunday, dropping highs back into the 80s to low 90s for Sunday and Monday. Morning lows each day will remain in the 50s and 60s. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 5th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, June 5th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:55 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 106° (1990)

Average Low: 64°

Record Low: 45° (1928)

Have a tremendous Tuesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

