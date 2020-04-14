Ag Journal Forecast: Week of April 13th

Happy Monday everyone! After a beautiful, sunny and mild Easter weekend, we have started off the work week with much cooler temperatures. Highs dropped into the upper 40’s and low 50’s today and this will remain the case tomorrow as well. Low temperatures will also dip back into the freezing range over the next two days with a small chance for wintry precipitation late tonight through early Tuesday morning. This means that it is imperative that you bring your pets and potted plants indoors, turn your sprinklers off and make sure to drive with caution as minor ice accumulations are expected during this time frame. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid-60’s on Wednesday and the low 70’s on Thursday with sunny and windy conditions taking over for the second half of the work week.