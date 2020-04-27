Ag Journal Forecast: Week of April 27th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with temperatures reaching into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This warm up will continue tomorrow as well with highs jumping into the mid to upper 90’s. Tonight and tomorrow afternoon we will also be watching for isolated storms to form in the far Eastern South Plains. This is where the Storm Prediction Center has placed the Marginal Risk area for the next 36 hours. That means strong to severe storms will be possible in this region so make sure to stay weather aware if you live there. Otherwise, we will see quiet and sunny conditions for the remainder of the work week. Highs will plummet into the low 80’s on Wednesday, but rebound back into the upper 90’s by Friday. Make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!