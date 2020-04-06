Ag Journal Forecast: Week of April 6th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been an overcast and mild day with light showers and temperatures sitting around average in the mid-70’s. Rain will slowly clear out throughout the remainder of the day with sunshine returning tomorrow, along with some much warmer temperatures. Highs will jump another ten degrees back into the mid-80’s on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, your mid-week forecast will be much cloudier as our next cold front slowly approaches the region. As it arrives, it will bring another small chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night into Thursday. This will also cause our temperatures to plummet back into the mid-60’s for the remainder of the work week so make sure to keep a jacket handy! Sunshine returns by Friday with above average conditions returning just in time for the weekend!