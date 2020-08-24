Ag Journal Forecast: Week of August 24th

LUBBOCK, Texas- Of course we saw typical west Texas summer time weather over the weekend. We expected it to be dry and sunny and that is exactly what happened. It would be so nice to see some welcome rain, but the forecast has been very dry lately and the dry weather will definitely win out in this forecast period. Today is going to see sunny skies, with light wind and a high temperature of 93°, which is just above average. By Tuesday, we’ll get much of the same with sunny skies and light wind. The air stays dry, with the high temperature reaching 92°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!