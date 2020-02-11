Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 10th

LUBBOCK, Texas- Today is going to be much colder than what we saw over the weekend. High temperatures for most will be in the mid 40s, with lower high temperatures to the northwest. There will be rain showers for Lubbock in the early afternoon, which will end by 6:00 pm. There will be another round of precipitation late tonight. That will begin by midnight Tuesday morning, with a mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet and snow for Lubbock and snow showers in the northwest counties. We’ll see that mix through noon Tuesday, with rain showers in the afternoon. After sunset, there will be snow for Lubbock. However, dry air will be in place, so accumulations will be light; generally around an inch for Lubbock. Higher amounts will be in the northwest, where 4-8″ of accumulation is possible. All the precipitation will end from west-to-east through noon Wednesday.

