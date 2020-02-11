Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 10th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a cold, overcast and rainy day across the South Plains with highs struggling to reach the low 40’s. While the precipitation has ended for today, this was just round one. Tonight we will see a second round push in, starting as rain and transitioning into sleet and snow throughout Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning. The majority of the South Plains has been placed under a Winter Storm Watch due to snow accumulations ranging from 3-6 inches in many locations. Please travel with extreme caution and be prepared for delays and the need to reroute. Black ice is expected for the first half of the work week so make sure to take it slow and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you. This will be followed by sunshine and warmer temperatures for the second half of the work week and the weekend!