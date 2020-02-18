Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 17th

Today: Mostly sunny. Light breeze. High 73.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 35.Tomorrow: Cloudy & cool. High 49.

It was a spectacular weekend with temperatures in the 60s & 70s, and this afternoon will be a repeat of yesterday! Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny conditions. A breezy westerly wind sustained at 15 mph will help to bring in that warmer air. Changes come tonight as clouds will be on the increase from a cold front.

We return back to reality tomorrow as high temperatures fall to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overcast conditions will prevail tomorrow with many of us remaining dry. However, there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two tomorrow, although most of the precipitation will remain to the south and west of the area.

We become even colder by Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Isolated rain will begin Wednesday PM and continue through Thursday evening and overnight. This precipitation will be an all rain event, but a cold rain. Some patchy black ice is likely Thursday morning. We can't rule out a few lingering showers early Friday morning especially with some of our northern counties seeing a little bit of a wintry mix. Thankfully, we're not expecting a big snowfall event. In fact, if we were to see snow, it would be anywhere from a dusting to a coating.