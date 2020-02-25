Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 24th

Today: Abundant sunshine. Warm & breezy. High 70.Tonight: Cold & windy. Low 28.Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & cool. PM isolated shower. High 47.

Abundant sunshine will dominate this afternoon allowing for highs to reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will pick up this afternoon as well sustained out of the southwest at 15-20 mph. The strongest winds will be long the state line sustained at 25 mph. This is where we also find an elevated fire weather risk for today.

Changes to the forecast come tonight as a cold front will sweep through the region. This front will bring more strong winds out of the north sustained at 20-30 mph. These northerly winds will bring in colder air as high temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 40s. While most of us will remain dry tomorrow, we can't rule out a stray shower or two late tomorrow afternoon/early evening. Below average temperatures stick around through Wednesday before things warm up once again.

By Thursday, high temperatures will rebound back into the mid 60s before the upper 60s and lower 70s return by the end of the week.