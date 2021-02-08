Ag Journal Forecast: Week of February 8th

LUBBOCK, Texas- This month has been a very warm one so far. There has only been one day where we have seen below average high temperatures. Lubbock even reached 75° for the high on Sunday. The unseasonal warmth will continue this afternoon as well. Lubbock is going to see sunny skies and 10-15 mph wind from the south. Any low clouds or fog we see in the morning will be gone by noon. The high temperature is going to reach 72°. Tomorrow will be another warm and dry day, but highs will be lower than what we’re going to see today. A few more clouds will be in the sky, but we’ll call it mostly sunny. The wind will be light and the high will make it to 63°.

