Ag Journal Forecast: Week of January 20th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting back near average in the low 50’s. Sadly, we have big changes in the forecast beginning late tonight as our next cold front slides across the region.This will bring another cool down into the low 40’s and more rain chances to the area throughout the day on Tuesday. Thankfully, nothing severe is expected.
This will clear out quickly on Wednesday with more sunshine on tap. Temperatures will continue to fluctuate throughout the remainder of the work week and the weekend with highs ranging from the mid-50’s to the mid-60’s, but conditions will remain dry through the weekend so you can put away the umbrellas Wednesday morning!