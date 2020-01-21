Ag Journal Forecast: Week of January 20th

Today: Sun & clouds. High 55.Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 33.Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 43.

This week will be different from last week as we'll remain at or below average. This afternoon a mix of sun and clouds will dominate as temperatures hover near average. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as we'll be under overcast conditions, ahead of some rainfall beginning tomorrow.

Tomorrow morning will start off cloudy & cool, with rain chances increasing throughout the morning. A few spotty showers will begin to develop after 11 AM to the west. Rain will become scattered throughout the day lasting through the late evening. Although temperatures will be cold, they won't drop close to freezing. Throughout much of this event temperatures will hover well above freezing making for a cold rain.

Despite this rain being scattered and lasting through much of the day, accumulations will be relatively light. Much of the area will receive about a tenth of an inch of rainfall up to nearly a quarter of an inch. While rainfall accumulations will remain light, we could still see some ponding on the roads tomorrow.

Rain will clear out by the latter half of tomorrow evening leaving behind a few clouds. If you're looking for warmer air, everything will warm up by Wednesday as temperatures rebound back into the lower 60s although high temperatures drop back into the 50s by Thursday.