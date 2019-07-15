Ag Journal Forecast – Week of July 15th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 90’s. This will remain the case throughout the remainder of the work week with a cooling trend expected for the weekend. This means that it is important to remember to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Sunshine will remain abundant throughout each day this week, with the possibility of storms during the late evening and early morning hours so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware if you are out during these times!

Market Data provided by Barchart.com
