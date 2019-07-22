Ag Journal Forecast – Week of July 22nd

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s. Temperatures will drop into the low 80’s tomorrow with a slow warming trend to follow throughout the remainder of the work week. Highs will return into the low 90’s Thursday and remain in this range through the beginning of next week. Sunshine will be abundant over the next five days so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!
Rain chances will return as early as Sunday afternoon and will continue through Monday morning so keep your umbrellas handy during this time frame!