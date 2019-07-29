Ag Journal Forecast: Week of July 29th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the low 90’s. Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-90’s tomorrow and then the upper 90’s and triple digits Wednesday through Friday. Sunshine will remain abundant which means that it is imperative to make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!

Then we will see rain chances return as early as Monday so keep your umbrellas handy and stay weather aware during this time frame!

