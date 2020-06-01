Ag Journal Forecast: Week of June 1st

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting in the low 80’s. Tonight we will watch for a very isolated chance of showers and thunderstorms. This will be the trend for the next few days, but thankfully any storms we see are expected to stay sub-severe. We will also have quite the warming trend over the next few days with highs moving into the upper 80’s tomorrow, the low 90’s on Wednesday and the upper 90’s with the possibility of a few triple digits on Thursday and Friday. This means that it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and to not forget about your pets outside. Temperatures cool to the mid-90’s over the weekend with dry, sunny and windy conditions expected.