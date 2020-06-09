Ag Journal Forecast: Week of June 8th

LUBBOCK, Texas- A large, strong ridge of high pressure will be over west Texas this afternoon. That means that we will see tons of sunshine and no cloud cover. That high pressure ridge is going to allow for high temperatures to soar into the triple digits for just about everyone. Lubbock will see sunny skies, dry air and 10-15 mph wind today. Our high temperature is going to climb up to 102°. The record high for June 8 is actually 106°, so we will remain below record criteria this afternoon. A Pacific cold front will work its way to the state line around 4:00 am Tuesday. This will push through the region by 7:00 am . We will see two things happen with this front. The first will be welcome relief from the high heat. The second will be strong wind. Wind will be sustained at 35-45 mph, with gusts to 50 mph all day long. The high temperature tomorrow will make it to 86°.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!