Ag Journal Forecast: Week of March 23rd

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low 80’s. We will see a minor drop into the upper 70’s tomorrow with another warm up into the mid to upper 80’s by the middle of this week. Sunshine will remain abundant with windy conditions expected. That means that blowing dust is possible and we will see a higher risk of fire weather over the next six days so avoid burning if possible. Our only rain chance will arrive Friday evening into early Saturday morning, but it looks to be very isolated at this time. This will however bring a small cool down with temperatures dropping back around average into the upper 60’s on Saturday and a small influx in our cloud cover on Thursday and Friday.