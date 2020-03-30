Ag Journal Forecast: Week of March 30th, 2020

Happy Monday everyone! It’s has been a partly sunny day with highs sitting in the mid-70’s. This afternoon and this evening we are watching for a few strong storms to impact our Northeastern counties, with the Storm Prediction Center putting this region the the Marginal Risk Category. Tomorrow everything will clear out with more sunshine on tap and highs back around average. As we head into the first few days of April, temperatures will continue to climb into the low 80’s, with cloud cover increasing on Wednesday and another small rain chance sneaking into the forecast. This will be non-severe and very isolated with sunshine quickly returning on Thursday. However, another cold front will slide through Thursday night into Friday morning dropping our temperatures back into the the mid-60’s on Friday. We will see another slow warm up over the weekend with another rain chance on Saturday night and throughout the day on Sunday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!