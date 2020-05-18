Ag Journal Forecast: Week of May 18th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and hot day across the South Plains with highs back in the mi-90’s. Tonight we will see a few storms pop up but they will remain very isolated and nothing severe is expected. Tomorrow expect a carbon copy of today, but beginning on Wednesday, we will see a better chance for storms and around a ten degree drop in temperatures. This will be short-lived with more 90’s and sunshine on the way! That means it is imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and of course, don’t forget about your pets! Looking ahead, rain returns by the weekend so keep your umbrellas handy!