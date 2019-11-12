Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 11th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a very cold and windy day across the South Plains with temperatures struggling to reach into the 30’s this afternoon. Tonight into tomorrow morning will be the coldest time frame of the work week with lows reaching into the teens and wind chill numbers reaching into the single digits. That means that it is imperative that you bring your pets and potted plants indoors and that you turn your sprinklers off. Thankfully, sunshine will return tomorrow and temperatures will slowly start to heat up during the afternoon hours. Highs will move into the mid-40’s on Tuesday and the upper 60’s on Wednesday with another mini cool down mid- week.

We will stay dry though the start of the weekend which means great game day weather for high school football as well as the Tech home game on Saturday. Then we will watch for rain on Sunday so stay tuned for updates.

