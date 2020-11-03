Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 2nd

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 70’s. Our warming trend will continue through mid-week with highs transitioning into the upper 70’s tomorrow and the low 80’s on Wednesday and Thursday. We will taper back to the mid to upper 70’s by the weekend, but overall temperatures will be quite seasonable this week. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying out of the forecast until at least next Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

Ag News
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com
Market Data provided by Barchart.com

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar