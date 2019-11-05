Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 4th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another warm and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. However, a cold front has been slowly pushing across the region this afternoon and this will drop our temperatures back into the low 60’s tomorrow and then the upper 40’s on Thursday. We will also see ample rain chances return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday with lingering snow flurries sticking around on Friday morning. No severe weather is expected at this time but we could see some localized flooding so make sure to stay weather aware and remember to turn around, don’t drown!