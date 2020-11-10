Ag Journal Forecast: Week of November 9th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with highs back in the low 80’s. This will all change tomorrow as our next cold front pushes through the region, dropping our highs back into the low to mid-60’s on Tuesday afternoon and then our lows back near the freezing mark on Wednesday morning. Sunshine will remain abundant so remember to continue wearing sunscreen and staying hydrated. Unfortunately, conditions will remain dry with rain staying out of the forecast despite our cool down arriving on Tuesday. The only thing to note is that windy conditions will return over the weekend so fire weather potential will be high yet again. Please avoid burning of any kind during this time frame.