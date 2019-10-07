Ag Journal Forecast: Week of October 7th

LUBBOCK, Texas- The first real cold front of the Autumn season moved through west Texas on Sunday afternoon and evening. That shifted the wind to the northeast and is bringing in much colder air this morning. The clouds will stay away from our area today, so expect plenty of sunshine and light wind. Even with that said, Lubbock is only going to see the high temperature make it to 69°. The wind is going to shift back to the south and southwest tomorrow. That means high temperatures will be on the rebound from where they’ll be today. Expect to see more sunshine, 10-15 mph wind with Lubbock making it to a high temperature of 76°.

Follow along on Twitter and Facebook!