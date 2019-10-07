1  of  2
Ag Journal Forecast: Week of October 7th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and below average day with temperatures staying in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Over the next two days, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 70’s and then the upper 80’s. Sunshine will be abundant all week long but we will watch for a small rain chance to return Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Thankfully, no severe weather is expected. Then as we transition into the second half of the work week, temperatures will plummet yet again, but this time we may see a few freezing temperatures across the South Plains.

Market Data provided by Barchart.com
