Ag Journal Forecast: Week of September 23rd

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with temperatures back in the low 80’s. Beginning this evening we will watch for more rain chances to return and these chances will continue through early Wednesday morning. Thankfully, we are not expecting any severe weather at this time. Temperatures will begin to warm up mid-week with highs moving back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s beginning tomorrow and with abundant sunshine taking over starting Wednesday. Make sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated and don’t forget about your pets!