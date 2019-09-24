Ag Journal Forecast: Week of September 23rd

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A few clouds. PM showers & storms. High 84.Tonight: Clear, cool, & comfortable. Low 64.Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Heating up. High 87.

Happy first official day of fall! A stalled front down to the south and east of Lubbock is bringing some showers this morning, otherwise many of us are waking up to partly cloudy conditions. Today will be a fantastic day to get outside and enjoy the weather as high temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Unfortunately, this weather won't last for long as temperatures will soar back up into the 90s beginning tomorrow.

Aside from the mix of sun and clouds today, we'll be dry for the first half of the day but then by the afternoon/evening a few pop up showers and storms are likely.

After today, rain chances are on the decrease as a ridge of high pressure beings to build allowing for dry and warm conditions this week. High temperatures by midweek are expected to be well above average with many of us seeing the 90s yet again.