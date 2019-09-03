Ag Journal Forecast: Week of September 2nd

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Labor Day: Abundant sunshine. High 94.Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 68.Tomorrow: Sunny & dry. High 93.

High pressure is in control this week as we're expecting above average temperatures and sunny & dry conditions. An area of high pressure that is centered over the Four Corners will slowly drift into our region leading to the typical West Texas summer pattern. While it will be hot, thankfully we aren't expecting any triple digits over the next several days.

Unforuntaley, rain chances are minimal over the next several days as high pressure dominates which is bad news for our drought. It doesn't look like we'll have many rain chances within the next six to ten days either.

Happy Labor Day!