Ag Journal Forecast: Week of September 2nd

Happy Labor Day everyone! We have had another sunny and hot day with temperatures back in the low 90’s. This will remain the case all week long with abundant sunshine expected and lows in the mid to upper 60’s. This means that it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours! Also don’t forget about your pets – make sure to bring them inside during the day! Our only rain chance will come this upcoming Sunday morning but it looks very isolated at this time.