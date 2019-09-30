Ag Journal Forecast: Week of September 30th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another overcast and rainy day with temperatures back in the low 80’s. Tonight we will watch for more strong to severe thunderstorms to return to the region with the Storm Prediction Center placing the Northwestern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category so make sure to stay weather aware. The biggest threats will be moderate sized hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning.
The other noticeable change will be our temperatures which will continue to plummet into the low 70’s by the second half of this week. Storm chances will continue each day with sunshine finally returning over the weekend. Make sure to keep an umbrella handy and to remember to turn around, don’t drown. Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!