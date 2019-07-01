Ag Journal Weather Forecast – Week of July 1st

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day

across the South Plains with high temperatures sitting in the low to

mid-90’s. Throughout the first days of July, we are expecting temperatures to drop slightly into the upper 80’s and low 90’s with a mix of sunshine and storms each day. Storm chances will begin tonight, but thankfully we aren’t expecting any severe weather at this time.

Despite the storm chances, it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! Finally, the Fourth of July is looking clear of storms until late evening so as the fireworks show is going on, make sure to also be watching out for stormy weather headed our way. Remember, if thunder roars, go indoors.