Ag Journal Weather Forecast – Week of July 8th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day start to the day with temperatures expected to move back into the low to mid-90’s. That means that it is still imperative to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets! We are watching for storm chances to return this evening with the majority of the region sitting under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated flooding are all possible threats.

Then tomorrow and Wednesday, temperatures will jump back into the upper 90’s and triple digits. We will see late night storms both days. For the remainder of the week temperatures will cool back to around average and we will see abundant sunshine.