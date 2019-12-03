Ag Journal Weather: Week of December 2nd

Happy Monday everyone! It has been a beautiful and sunny start to the day with high temperatures sitting just above average in the low 60’s. A warming trend will continue through tomorrow with more sunshine and temperatures reaching into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Then we expect another cool down with a very small rain chance for our Northern counties on Wednesday.

The roller coaster of temperatures will continue throughout the week with highs ranging from the upper 50’s to the mid-60’s. However, despite the passage of a few more fronts throughout the week, conditions will stay dry through the weekend with just windy days to contend with. That means it is imperative to make sure that anything that can get blow around outside is either secured or brought inside.