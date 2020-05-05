Ag Journal Weather: Week of May 4th

Today: Mostly sunny & windy. High 78.Tonight: Clear, cool, & calm. Low 49.Tomorrow: Seasonable & sunny. High 81.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! A cold front moved through early this morning bringing gusty conditions. Wind gusts topped out at nearly 50 mph in some places. Thankfully, things are not as gusty but winds will still be sustained out of the northeast at 20-30 mph this afternoon. Along with the winds, this afternoon will be noticeably cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will eventually calm down this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We'll get a bit warmer tomorrow, but we'll remain seasonable as highs will be in the lwer 80s. The heat returns by Thursday as highs top out in the lower 90s. Thursday we also have the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly to the east. As of now, a slight risk for severe weather lies in our eastern counties with a marginal risk in our central counties. We'll be watching this very closely as changes are made. Much of the data now is consistent on the activity being well off to the east, however, if the dryline stalls just a bit we could see some showers and storms in the South Plains.

Things turn cool once again by Friday as highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are expected to pick back up again sustained at 30-35 mph. The 70s stick around through the weekend with the 80s by Monday.