Ag Weather Forecast: Week of November 18th

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with high temperatures in the low 70’s. These temperatures will stick around for the next few days with a quick cool down expected for the second half of the work week. This will be brought on by another strong cold front that will push across the region Thursday morning. Ahead of this system, we will see our next round of showers and thunderstorms which will start late Tuesday night and continue into early Friday morning so make sure to keep an umbrella handy. Good news is that we have no severe weather expected.

Friday will be the coolest day of the work week, with lows in the mid-30’s and highs in the upper 40’s which means you should bundle up as you head to Friday night football games! Thankfully, we have more perfect, Fall-like weather just in time for the last Tech home game of the season!