LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Forecaster Kathryn Campbell has your Saturday evening weather update for March 11th, 2023.

Happy Saturday evening, South Plains! What a great weekend with some nice and warm weather.

Tonight: temperatures will be cooling down, giving us a low of 40 degrees, but not until around 6-7 A.M. Winds have calmed down from earlier today, resulting in a calm night.

Tomorrow: We will have a sunny Sunday! Our high will be 64 degrees still putting us below that average of 66, but the sun will be out and shining. Winds will not be too bad, out of the east and changing directions to the south around 10-15 mph.

Extended:

Overnight into Monday, we will see a low of 34 degrees. Monday will give us a high of 58 with some showers beginning in the evening. Those showers will last us until early Tuesday morning. We should see some sunshine throughout the day before the rain begins.

Tuesday we will be right at that average high, with temperatures around 66 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 12-18 mph.

Overnight into Wednesday, temperatures will drop to a low of 43 degrees and a toasty high of 79! Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 15-20 mph.

Thursday we will begin to cool down with a low of 50 and a high of 69 degrees. Those clouds will begin to give us some more coverage and possibly some more rain.

Leading into Friday, we will see a low of 31 and a high of 53. Winds will begin out of the north and change directions to the south at around 12-18 mph.

Saturday our temperatures will remain fairly consistent with a low of 31 and a high of 53 degrees. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Soak up this warmer weather and enjoy your weekend!

Thanks for tuning in.