LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening severe weather update for May 31st, 2023.

Several more waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across the South Plains throughout the remainder of our work week. Damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes, and flooding rainfall will be possible each day.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for shaded regions below through 10 PM CDT tonight. Damaging wind gusts near 75 MPH, hail up to 3″ in diameter, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 10 PM CDT May 31st, 2023.

For the remainder of our Wednesday, a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms exists over western portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by the yellow region below! This includes places like Clovis, Littlefield, Hobbs, Levelland, and Brownfield. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes places like Lubbock, Turkey, Lamesa, Crosbyton, and Floydada. Damaging wind gusts around 75 MPH, hail up to 3″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding will all be possible. Severe storms will remain possible through midnight tonight.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, May 31st, 2023.

On Thursday, June 1st, 2023, a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms exists over central and eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by the yellow region below! This includes places like Lubbock, Crosbyton, Guthrie, Post, and Plainview. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes places like Tulia, Tatum, Brownfield, Gail, and Turkey. Damaging wind gusts around 75 MPH, hail up to 3″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding will all be possible. Severe storms will be possible from noon through midnight Thursday night.

Severe weather outlook for Thursday, June 1st, 2023.

For Friday, June 2nd, 2023, a level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe storms exists over central and southeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area, indicated by the yellow region below! This includes places like Lubbock, Snyder, Lake Alan Henry, Seminole, and Dickens. Areas in dark green are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. This includes places like Paducah, Morton, Tulia, Hobbs, and Matador. Damaging wind gusts around 75 MPH, hail up to 3″ in diameter, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding will all be possible. Severe storms will be possible from 5 PM through midnight Friday night.

Severe weather outlook for Friday, June 2nd, 2023.

Throughout the remainder of the work week, some areas could see as much as 2-4 additional inches of rainfall. This, combined with already saturated soils, will quickly lead to flooding around the KLBK viewing area. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 31st, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 31st:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:52 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 102° (1916 & 2018)

Average Low: 62°

Record Low: 43° (1983)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains! Stay weather aware.

-Jacob

