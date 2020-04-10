April 10th, 2020 AM Weather

Good morning everyone and happy finally Friday! We’ve got quite an active weather day in store with the chance at a few showers throughout the day, but by tonight scattered strong storms will be possible. The SPC has portions of the South Plains under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather tonight. That is a 2 out of 5 chance for strong storms to produce large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Conditions improve by tomorrow afternoon with highs in the 80s expected. By East Sunday, a powerful cold front will blast through and drop temperatures significantly with winds out of the north northwest at around 30 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the mid and upper 20s! The forecast gets tricky by Monday evening, with temperatures forecast to drop below freezing, we’ll be watching the chance for a wintry mix of precipitation Monday night and into Tuesday. Accumulation is expected to be minimal, but we need to be very careful getting out on the roads during this time as just a little bit of ice on the roads can make driving extremely hazardous. Temperatures are slow to warm up, with highs back to near normal by the end of the week.