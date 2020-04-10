April 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been a beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with highs sitting back in the upper 60’s. By late this afternoon, we are watching for our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms that will continue through Saturday midday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category, with Gaines and Dawson counties partially under the Slight Risk Category for strong to severe storms possible. This Marginal Risk sticks around for much of your Saturday as well. The biggest threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts with an isolated tornado threat. This means that it is imperative that you stay weather aware during this time frame and whether or not you are in the area with the chance for severe weather, we are still expecting some dangerous hazards for drivers including low visibility and localized street flooding so please drive with caution! In regards to temperatures, highs will jump back into the upper 70’s on Saturday with another cool down beginning Sunday and continuing into the beginning of next week.