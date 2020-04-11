April 11th, 2020 6PM Weather

Today: PM isolated storms. High 66.Tonight: Scattered strong/severe storms. Low 52.Tomorrow: Storms clearing. Mostly sunny. High 80.

This morning is starting off cold, but mostly clear. Temperatures by this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 60s along with the increase in low-level moisture. As temperatures slowly warm up and surface moisture increase, that will allow for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms to being to develop this afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, however, the better severe weather potential comes late this evening and overnight tonight. After about 7 PM, a line of storms will develop and move across the South Plains. The low-level jet developing tonight will allow for divergence aloft in turn providing severe weather across the area. As of 7 AM, there is a slight risk in place to the south of Lubbock with the rest of the area in a marginal risk. The main threats include large hail and damaging winds, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

These storms will move east by the morning hours maintaining some of their strength. As of now, our eastern counties are in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow morning. Once that system clears out we'll be left with mostly sunny conditions with temperatures quickly warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Easter Sunday look dry and cool with temperatures in the mid 60s. However, winds will pick up ahead of our next cold front that will move through during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be sustained at 30-35 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph. Cold air really sets in Sunday night into Monday morning as temperatures will be in the 20s.

Unseasonably cold air sticks around Monday afternoon with high temperatures struggling to reach the mid to upper 50s. Monday night we'll also be watching the potential for a wintry mix to develop lasting through Tuesday. There is still a lot of inconsistency in data whether this will actually happen or not, but we will be monitoring this very closely.