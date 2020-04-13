April 12th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday to you all! We are watching the chance for severe storms this evening, with several severe thunderstorm warnings already issued as well as a tornado watch for most of the eastern viewing area until 10PM tonight. This tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for some storms to produce tornadoes, so be sure to stay weather alert and have ways to get notified should your area be issued a tornado warning. For Sunday, the severe weather threat moves east, but a powerful Canadian cold front will be blasting through the region kicking winds up out of the northwest anywhere from 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 50 mph. Cold air settles in for the beginning of the next week with highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s and low 30s! This means that a freeze is likely for both Monday and Tuesday nights, so be sure to bring in your pets and potted plants. There is a slight chance for a wintry mix of precipitation to develop Monday night, mainly to the north and northwest of the city of Lubbock. Accumulation is expected to be minimal, however, we need to stress that if you have plans to be on the roads to be very careful and put plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you as it just takes a little bit of ice to make the roads hazardous for driving. Sunshine returns for the middle and latter parts of next week and temperatures slowly climb to near seasonal averages by Friday.