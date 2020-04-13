April 12th, 2020 10PM Weather

Good evening and happy Easter Sunday to you all! Today was a beautiful sunny (although windy) day across the South Plains. Winds have begun to die down this evening, and the cold air from the front that pushed through today will really begin to invade the region. Temperatures tonight look to fall at or slightly below freezing nearly all across the South Plains, so make sure to bring in your pets and potted plants tonight. In addition, a few rain showers will also be possible tonight but will not accumulate to much. For Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies, with temperatures barely warming out of the 40s with a few on again, off again showers throughout the day. Temperatures plummet again Monday night, and with another slug of precipitation forecast to slide through the region, some of this could fall as snow. Accumulations of around an inch is possible mainly to the north and northwest of Lubbock, while areas from a Cochran to King County line may wake up on Tuesday with a light dusting of snow. PLEASE make sure to drive carefully if you have to be on the roads. It does not take much wintry precipitation on the roads to make them very slippery and hazardous. Temperatures stay cold for Tuesday with highs in the 40s again. But by Wednesday, winds shift to the southwest which will help us warm back up for the second half of the week.