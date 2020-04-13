April 13th, 2020 Evening Weather

Today: PM snow showers. High 51.Tonight: Snow north. Low 30.Tomorrow:AM snow showers. PM clearing. High 48.

Today is going to feel more like winter rather than spring. This morning we're waking up to temperatures feeling like the teens and twenties. Actual temperatures are well below the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning is in effect throughout most of the South Plains until 10 AM this morning.

We did get some snow in Lubbock County early this morning, but not amounting to much. Most of that activity is now out of the way but we are watching our NW as steady snow from Curry County in New Mexico is moving into Parmer County. This is helping to reduce visibility and is creating slick conditions on the road as temperatures are well below freezing. Many places will remain dry and overcast today, but more snow is on the way this evening. This wintry precipitation will begin after 6 PM this evening and be kept to our extreme northern counties. Snow will continue overnight as temperatures fall below freezing once again.

Snow showers will continue tomorrow morning as they try to push more south by the late morning. We could see some snowfall in the central South Plains and in Lubbock, however, we are not expecting any snow accumulation here. The best chance for accumulating snow will be to the north where less than an inch is possible. Snow will then clear out by Tuesday afternoon leaving behind some clouds. Highs will once again be well below average in the mid to upper 40s.

Another freeze is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s. Although we'll be off to a bitter cold start Wednesday, things will progressively warm up into the 60s by the afternoon. 70s return by Thursday but another front drops us back below average by Friday.