April 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been a cold, overcast and drizzly start to the day with many areas beginning their Tuesday with snow and sleet on the ground. Temperatures will remain way below average for the rest of the day with more freezing low temperatures expected Wednesday morning. That means it is still imperative to bring your pets and potted plants indoors tonight and to turn your sprinklers off. Thankfully, we are expecting a quick warm up tomorrow afternoon and Thursday. Highs will rebound back into the mid-60’s Wednesday and the upper 70’s on Thursday with another cool down on Friday. Sunshine will remain abundant with windy conditions returning for the rest of the work week and the weekend. Our only small chances for light rain will come on Thursday night and again early Saturday, but they will be quite isolated.