April 15th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a warmer and sunnier day across the South Plains with highs moving back into the mid-60’s! This warming trend will continue tomorrow as well with temperatures jumping back above average into the upper 70’s and the low 80’s. Sadly, this will be a short-lived warm up with highs dropping back into the low 60’s for your FINALLY Friday as we watch for our next cold front to slide across the region. This will also bring a chance for some fog and light showers Thursday night through Saturday. Highs will rebound quickly, despite the rain, moving into the low 70’s on Saturday, the upper 70’s on Sunday and the mid-80’s for your Monday and Tuesday. We will also be watching for our next, more substantial chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast next week so make sure to stay tuned for updates.